Sturkie Wealth Management Group (Sturkie Wealth) has joined Osaic, a wealth management services provider.
The team consists of founder Stephen Sturkie, wealth adviser Josip (Joe) Dunat MBA, client service associate Azzharo G. Vrolijk, and client associate Melinda Hudson-Dailey.
Sturkie Wealth moves over $240m in total customer assets to the Osaic platform from LPL Financial.
Working with retirees, pre-retirees, successful small business owners, and professionals, Sturkie Wealth is a fresh, independent wealth management company that offers counsel for every facet of their financial landscape.
Investment management and strategic wealth planning tailored to the individual circumstances of clients are the focus of Sturkie Wealth.
The team’s main goal is to provide clients unique solutions that are intended to pursue long-term investment outcomes.
In addition to becoming a wealth adviser, Sturkie founded the company. He’s been in the investment business for over two decades.
Moreover, Sturkie began working with First Union Brokerage Services in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1996 and then later established Lexington’s third Edward Jones office.
Sturkie has been affiliated with LPL Financial for the past twelve years. As a founding partner of Sturkie Wealth, he is committed to providing his clients with tailored financial advice and high-quality services.
Sturkie stated: “We chose Osaic for the freedom, flexibility, and growth potential it afforded both our firm and clients. We are looking to continue delivering world-class service and technology to our clients, while enhancing their overall experience with us, and feel Osaic will allow us to do that and more. Loyalty and trust are the foundation from which we grow our relationships with clients. Osaic shares these values and is committed to providing us with the service, support, and resources we need to thrive.”
Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president business development, Osaic, added: “Supporting advisers so that they can provide the best possible experience to their clients is the heart of what we do at Osaic. Stephen and the team at Sturkie Wealth have built a thriving practice based on hard work, integrity, and a relentless focus on doing what is best for their clients, and we are proud to partner with them and look forward to helping them achieve the next stage of success.”