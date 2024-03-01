India-based fintech, Angel One, has partnered with a group of experienced wealth managers as co-founders to spearhead the company’s private wealth management initiative.
With over two decades of expertise in the investing and wealth management industry, Srikanth Subramanian has joined Angel One Wealth as co-founder and CEO.
He comes from Kotak Cherry, a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank that manages digital wealth.
Dharmendra Jain and Shobhit Mathur are two additional co-founders. Jain will provide his strategic knowledge of investment solutions and products, while Mathur will oversee the teams for wealth-tech and customer excellence.
The newly appointed business executives will work with Angel One to take advantage of opportunities in the wealth management sector and meet the increasing demands of ultra-high net worth individuals and developing high net worth individuals.
Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director, Angel One Limited, said: “The wealth management business has witnessed significant growth over the last decade with rising affluents in our country. We believe this space is ripe for a digital disruption. With the addition of such accomplished leaders to our team, we aim to not only accelerate this growth but also enhance our presence in the full-stack financial services space. The expertise of Srikanth and his team aligns seamlessly with this vision of ours. As we navigate the dynamic financial landscape, their strategic contributions will be pivotal in propelling Angel One to new heights.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Subramanian added: “I am thrilled to be a part of the Angel One Group and build a tech-led omnichannel wealth management business. The innovative digital approach and established market position perfectly complements our goal of providing comprehensive financial solutions that cater to the evolving landscape of India. We are primed to democratise access to wealth management.”
Angel One Wealth core team consists of experienced wealth managers as well as specialists in technology, advice, and client interaction.
Its platform, which leverages the technological knowledge, strives to improve investment decision-making.
With each of the co-founders having approximately 20 years of industry experience and a solid basis in technology, as well as having established a platform delivering to millions of customers, the company intends to expand in the WealthTech field.