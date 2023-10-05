MAA Trust School Children

By utilising the power of the internet, the collaboration between RVW Wealth and the Maa Trust aims to change the way that locals live.

Through the provision of Starlink satellite internet connectivity, the partnership seeks to close the digital gap by giving residents access to opportunities, education, and information.

Due to its isolated position, the Maasai Mara, which is known for its scenery and extensive cultural history, has long experienced connectivity issues.

The Maa Trust is a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering the Maasai people of Kenya while protecting the Maasai Mara’s distinctive ecosystems.

It seeks to boost the lives of local communities while also protecting the region’s natural heritage through a number of community focused activities.

RVW Wealth will pay for the setup of Starlink satellite internet terminals through this programme, ensuring high-speed internet access at numerous community centres, schools, and medical facilities.

Starlink, a SpaceX initiative, is an innovative satellite internet service that provides rapid connectivity to underdeveloped and rural places, making it an appropriate fit for the Maasai Mara’s specific geographical constraints.

RVW Wealth Project aims:

Empower Education;

Increase economic growth;

Improve healthcare, and

Maintain culture

Jonathan Gerber, partner at RVW Wealth stated: “RVW Wealth believes in the power of connectivity to transform lives and communities. We are thrilled to partner with the Maa Trust and support their mission to bring the internet to the Maasai Mara.”

RVW Wealth adheres to fostering social responsibility, and this effort demonstrates the company’s commitment to make a beneficial impact.

In addition, the project’s implementation will start right away, and the first recipients of high-speed internet are anticipated to have access to it in the upcoming months.