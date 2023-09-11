Every year, the sector comes together at this event to discuss the goings on at one of banking’s oldest and most traditional hubs.
Topics of discussion are the future of private banking, the rise of entrepreneurs, and digital disruption.
This year’s event will be held on 14 December 2023 at the Zurich Marriot.
Speakers so far include:
- Rosa Sangiorgio, Head of Responsible Investing, Pictet
- Burkhard P. Varnholt, Chief Investment Officer, Head of Investments, UBS
- Stefan Kirsch, Head of International Private Banking, Managing Director, Bergos Bank
- Nayana Talwar, Head Private Clients & Family Offices, Sygnum Bank
- Sarah Gadd, Chief Data Officer and Head of Data & Process Engineering, Julius Baer
- André Bantli, Head Investments, Distribution & Client Management, Vontobel
The awards also launch today and we are looking for submissions.
Categories include:
- EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
- OUTSTANDING UHNW OFFERING IN SWITZERLAND
- OUTSTANDING PHILANTHROPY PROPOSITION IN SWITZERLAND
- OUTSTANDING FAMILY OFFICE PROPOSITION IN SWITZERLAND
- OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER IN SWITZERLAND – MIDDLE OFFICE (VENDOR)
- OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER IN SWITZERLAND – BACK OFFICE (VENDOR)
- OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IN SWITZERLAND (BANK)
- OUTSTANDING FRONT-END DIGITAL SOLUTIONS PROVIDER (VENDOR)
- OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR SUSTAINABLE AND ETHICAL INVESTMENT
- OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION
- OUTSTANDING BOUTIQUE PRIVATE BANK IN SWITZERLAND
- OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – SWITZERLAND – INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS
- OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – SWITZERLAND- DOMESTIC PLAYERS
For more information ont he awards, how to apply, and the submission form, please click here.
The deadline for nominations is 6 October 2023 and the ceremony will be the evening of the conference.