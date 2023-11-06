Three seasoned managing directors from Cavendish have joined London-based Oppenheimer.
Among them are managing directors Chris Malcolm, who oversees technology; Mark Kingston, who handles human resources and business services; and Leigh Webb, who manages financial sponsor coverage.
All three will report to Oppenheimer Europe CEO Max Lami.
“The addition of Chris, Mark and Leigh will be highly complementary to the recent strategic expansion we have made in our senior investment banking team in the US,” Lami stated.
Malcolm joins Oppenheimer with over two decades of banking expertise.
With a focus on technology and telecommunication, he has also helped clients with M&A and debt and equity capital market transactions worth over $30bn.
Malcolm was a co-head of technology M&A at Cavendish before. He was previously employed by Lehman Brothers, Nomura, and Société Générale.
Kingston also brings 17 years of M&A experience to Oppenheimer, with a concentration on the business services and human capital management industries.
Along with providing buy-side, sell-side, and private capital advice, he also counsels technology and service organisations on a variety of verticals, such as professional services, human resources, education, hiring, training, and consulting.
Most recently, Kingston served as head of HCM at Cavendish. Formerly, he held senior positions within Alantra, as well as Boxington, a HCM sector specialist and M&A boutique.
Having worked in the private equity industry for 15 years, Webb brings a wealth of knowledge to Oppenheimer.
He has a history of securing buy-side and sell-side mandates from financial sponsors.
Webb was most recently head of Cavendish’s private equity coverage. His previous job was as a private equity reporter at RSM, a mid-market accounting firm.
Lami added: “Chris and Mark’s sector specialist M&A focus, combined with Leigh’s financial sponsor relationships, will lay the foundation for additional growth in our European M&A advisory activities and, importantly, enhance our cross-border M&A services for clients focused on software and business services companies.”