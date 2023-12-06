The OPDA, a UK trade association whose goal is to develop and promote the use of trustworthy, open property data, has welcomed Nokkel.
Established in June, the objective of the OPDA is to expedite the digital transformation of the property sector by means of the industry-wide implementation of open property data and technology standards.
Its goal is to establish an open data and digital property economy that will facilitate easier, more accurate transactions for both consumers and professionals in the real estate sector.
A property data trust framework has already been provided by the association.
Furthermore, Nokkel will spearhead the development of a more transparent and interconnected property data ecosystem for homeowners and financial institutions who seek to empower their clients to do more with their property wealth.
Roland Whyte, founder and CEO of Nokkel, said: “We’re excited to join the OPDA and collaborate with industry leaders to shape the future of property data and technology. The rate at which technology improves is accelerating, and the way we use data is changing. We want to empower consumers and financial institutions to make better financial decisions based on validated and consolidated property data and bring the worlds of property and financial solutions closer together. We’re delighted that the OPDA sees a partner in Nokkel and hope to collaborate on ways that our technology can help to further its aims.”
Nokkel strengthens the OPDA community’s dedication to encouraging innovation and bringing about positive change in the real estate sector by bringing a special blend of technology and data.
“We are very excited to welcome Nokkel as a member. It shares our goals and is able to contribute its experience, financial services perspective, and commitment to improving data transparency and efficiency in the UK property market,” added chair of the OPDA, Maria Harris. “Transforming the property sector through innovative thinking and harnessing technology in new ways needs the contributions of firms like Nokkel who are already making great strides in the space.”