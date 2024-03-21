The consumer-focused UK trade association Equity Release Council, which was founded to advance high standards of behaviour and practice in the equity release industry by prioritising consumer protections, has welcomed Nokkel, the house wealth and fintech platform.
Nokkel is a system that makes use of technology to give advisers and their clients a comprehensive view of a person’s real estate holdings, including up-to-date information on residential properties, in order to enhance financial wellbeing.
By embracing the Council, Nokkel hopes to increase awareness of the role of housing equity in retirement planning and give methods for leveraging on it.
As part of this objective, Nokkel intends on working with the larger later life financing business to make it simple and efficient to use property wealth in retirement.
Roland Whyte, founder, and CEO of Nokkel stated: “We are proud to join the Equity Release Council, uniting with top-tier industry professionals to foster innovation in later-life lending and wealth technology. This collaboration is a cornerstone of our mission, to combine technology and data to democratise property wealth and offer a vital resource to those in or approaching retirement.”
Jim Boyd, CEO of the Equity Release Council, added: “Up to half of a retirees’ total wealth is made of residential property so it is vitally important that as an industry, we consider how we can allow for better comparison across the various asset classes.
“We are therefore delighted to welcome Nokkel as the newest member of the Equity Release Council and fully support their ambition to work with the wider industry to make it easier to consider housing equity as part of retirement planning.”
Moreover, Nokkel is a modern fintech startup that focuses on unlocking property wealth, which is among the fastest growing and often one of the most significant aspects of an individual’s total wealth.
They accomplish this via a sophisticated digital platform that intelligently consolidates property data, encourages user involvement, and connects property-related opportunities to financial solutions.