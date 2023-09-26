Source: Shutterstock

In his new role, building up to the Mediobanca 2024 strategy, Giausa will report to general manager Lorenzo Bassani and strengthen the organisational structure. He will also work alongside Duccio Marconi, deputy general manager and central manager of the Fas network, and Gianluca Talato, deputy general manager and central commercial manager of the branches network.

Furthermore, Giausa will provide an important contribution with regards to defining the investment products marketed by the bank’s networks.

He holds over 30 years’ experience in wealth management and comes to Mediobanca from Banca Sella, where he was head of wealth and asset management. Previously, he gained a decade of experience working for FinecoBank as head of investment services and private banking.

Mediobanca plans for 2024

Mediobanca Premier, starting in January 2024, is one of the crucial drivers behind the increased growth predicted by the wealth management division. As part of the bank’s 2023-26 strategic plan, One Brand-One Culture, it aims to establish itself as a leading operator in this segment, standing out for its quality, responsibility and innovativeness.

As a part of this, Giausa has also been appointed as Mediobanca group head of wealth management global offering, reporting in this case to Mediobanca group general manager Francesco Saverio Vinci. In this role Giausa will also ensure that the group’s private networks, Mediobanca Private Banking and CMB Monaco develop alongside each other.

“I’m delighted that Carlo has chosen to share his wealth of experience and skills with us in this project”, said Lorenzo Bassani, general manager of CheBanca!.

“His arrival will help strengthen our management team, making Mediobanca Premier one of the leading players in the Wealth Management market, leveraging on the strong capabilities and internal synergies within the Group,” Bassani added.

“The addition of Carlo Giausa”, said Francesco Saverio Vinci, Mediobanca general group manager, “will strengthen our growth in Wealth Management through the creation of an offering model that is able to exploit the synergies between our experience in the markets, our Corporate & Investment Banking activities, and sophisticated Wealth Management services offering.”

“Mediobanca Premier is one of the focal points of our new ‘One Brand-One Culture’ Strategic Plan, and attracting the most talented professionals on the market is fundamental to achieving the objectives we have set ourselves for the 2023-26 period,” Vinci concluded.