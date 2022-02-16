Mariner continues acquisition streak with Arbor Wealth deal

Mariner Wealth Advisors has agreed to buy Florida-based Arbor Wealth Management for an undisclosed amount.

This deal, Mariner’s first this year, will add around $527m in assets under advisement (AUA) to its books.

The firm, which completed 14 transactions last year, is continuing its buying spree into 2022 to further broaden its US footprint.

Arbor Wealth will mark Mariner’s fifth Florida office and its first in the Destin area. Following the acquisition, the firm will have 69 offices across 31 states.

Founded in 2010 by Margaret McDowell, Arbor Wealth provides wealth management, financial planning, and asset management services to 430 clients.

Mariner Wealth Advisors president and CEO Marty Bicknell said: “Arbor Wealth’s proven track record of growth and stellar group of advisers make the team an ideal fit to integrate into our fast-growing, close-knit culture.

“I’m excited to welcome this next generation of leaders and advisers to the Mariner Wealth Advisors family.”

Under the agreement, Arbor Wealth will rebrand to Mariner Wealth Advisors but will retain its existing team.

Arbor Wealth Management wealth manager Andrew McDowell said: “Joining Mariner Wealth Advisors provides access to expanded wealth management capabilities.

“We look forward to operating as part of a larger brand and continuing to drive growth under the Mariner Wealth Advisors name.”

In August last year, Mariner teamed up with Riskalyze to give its financial advisers access to the latter’s risk alignment and portfolio analytics platform.