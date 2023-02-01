UK-based Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) has appointed Segun Oyinloye has chief information and security officer.

Oyinloye will be responsible for transforming and driving the Hargreaves Lansdown information and security strategy. In addition, he will provide leadership to the existing security and information teams.

He said: “As HL embarks on its transformation journey, I’m excited to join the team to ensure we build on the work already being done by the team and further enhance HL’s security capability to support its digital aspirations and objectives. Security is an intrinsic and fundamental part of a HL’s digital aspiration, and I am looking forward to enabling the business in building and running a world class and secure digital service proposition.”

Birger Thorburn, chief digital and information officer, added: “Information Security is a fundamental component of HL’s strategy. Keeping our clients’ data and assets safe is the most important thing we do. Segun will focus on developing the existing security capability, ensuring Information Security best practice is embedded within our culture, which enables HL to focus on providing better financial outcomes for our clients, safe in the knowledge that all is secure. Segun brings a wealth of experience to HL, and I’m delighted he’s joining us.”

Oyinloye joins the firm from Sainsburys Bank where he held the role of chief information security officer. Furthermore, he has over 20 years’ experience in the sector with positions at companies such as Pepper Financial Services, Virgin Money and Aviva.

At the end of last year, Hargreaves Lansdown named Dan Olley as its new CEO, who will replace Chris Hill.

Being at the helm for six years, Hill unveiled plans to retire in October 2022. He will remain in the role until November 2023 to support a smooth transfer of power.