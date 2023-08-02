Based in Zurich, Leger will be responsible for Franklin Templeton business development efforts. In addition, he will drive the wholesale and international distribution of Franklin Templeton investment strategies to Switzerland clients.

Furthermore, Leger will lead a team of sales professionals based in the country and work closely with regional distribution teams. Alternative sales specialists will also be at hand to engage clients on the company’s range of asset management solutions and services.

He joins from Nuveen where he was managing director and head of Switzerland. Previously, he worked as Swiss country head and head of European banks at Allianz Global Investors. However, he started a Capital Group where he held several leadership positions of 17 years.

Leger commented: “I am thrilled to join such an experienced team and look forward to leveraging my expertise to further Franklin Templeton’s distribution efforts in Switzerland. Franklin Templeton has a strong reputation and more than 75-year-history in offering a diverse and innovative range of investment solutions. We will continue to build on its strong position in the Swiss market in delivering exceptional services to clients.”

Franklin Templeton also recently named Leeor Avigdor as its new senior vice-president (SVP), global treasurer and head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Avigdor will continue to operate out of Franklin Templeton’s office in New York. He will report to the firm’s CFO and chief operating officer Matthew Nicholls.

Avigdor previously worked as a managing director and head of strategic development at Franklin Templeton’s alternative credit specialist investment management unit, Benefit Street Partners (BSP), for eight years.

Before joining BSP, he was part of investment banking groups at Barclays and UBS.