Leeor P. Avigdor will continue to operate out of Franklin Templeton’s office in New York. Credit: Ben Rosett on Unsplash.

American asset manager Franklin Templeton has named Leeor Avigdor as its new senior vice-president (Svp), global treasurer and head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Avigdor will continue to operate out of Franklin Templeton’s office in New York. He will report to the firm’s CFO and chief operating officer Matthew Nicholls.

Avigdor previously worked as a managing director and head of strategic development at Franklin Templeton’s alternative credit specialist investment management unit, Benefit Street Partners (BSP), for eight years.

Before joining BSP, he was part of investment banking groups at Barclays and UBS.

So far, he has worked in several sectors, including capital markets, M&A, risk management, investor relations and general corporate strategy, for a period of 20 years.

Nicholls said: “Our Treasury function is essential to Franklin Templeton’s financial foundation and goes hand in hand with leveraging our balance sheet to make investments in support of organic growth and strategic acquisitions as part of the company’s long-term growth plans.

“Over the past several years, we have been particularly deliberate in further diversifying our investment capabilities and solutions for clients through organic investments and acquisitions.

“Leeor has proven to be invaluable in our recent expansion and related acquisitions in alternative asset management and is well suited to take on this important leadership role.”

The latest development comes after Franklin Templeton announced its plan to open a new office in South Korea in the first half of 2023.