Fairlight Asset Management taps SS&C Technologies to augment operations

Fairlight Asset Management has chosen SS&C to improve its front-to-back operations. Credit: niekverlaan from Pixabay.

Australian equity manager Fairlight Asset Management has chosen SS&C Technologies to improve its front-to-back operations.

As part of the move, the asset manager will deploy SS&C’s Eze Eclipse system as its front-to-back investment management platform.

Eze Eclipse, which includes 60 pre-built compliance rule templates, is designed to enable companies to develop customised rules in adherence to specific restrictions.

The tech vendor claims that Eze Eclipse will allow Fairlight to conform to its entire investment book of record everyday.

Fairlight Asset Management senior portfolio manager and partner Ian Carmichael said: “When we set out to upgrade our existing workflows, we were looking for a provider to help streamline operations and scale business.

“Eze Eclipse fits our needs perfectly. The all-in-one front-to-back solution is helping us optimise our team”s activities and the tightly integrated and easy-to-use compliance engine simplifies managing global portfolios.”

Launched in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in 2019, Eze Eclipse is currently in use by various upcoming hedge funds and institutional managers throughout APAC, stated SS&C.

According to SS&C, the system has been used by more than 50 asset managers of different sizes in the APAC region.

SS&C Eze general manager Michael Hutner said: “We have a long history of servicing clients across APAC and are proud to support this expanding market.

“Eze Eclipse is ideally suited to support emerging and growing managers. We continue to make significant investments in the platform, regularly releasing new features to meet our clients’ needs.”

In June this year, SS&C Eze was launched in Japan. Tokyo Metropolitan Authority had deployed the system as its qualified outsourcing provider to help new and growing managers to introduce funds in the region.

During the same month, SS&C rolled out its new FundHub-powered Asset Allocator Platform for institutional investors.

The platform is capable of offering an integrated software-plus-service solution for various investors including pension funds, fund of funds as well as family offices who invest in funds, and others.