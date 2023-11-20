Cinnamon Wealth promotes women’s active participation in directing their family’s finances, acknowledging that they are both contributors and recipients of the family’s wealth.
Dedicated mother, investor, and driven businesswoman Anurita Emmanuel established the company.
Financial literacy, according to Emmanuel, is an essential component of a family’s financial well-being and stability and goes beyond simple math and investing knowledge.
During the global epidemic, she saw how families’ neglect to their own financial affairs intensified their difficulties.
She is adamant that everyone in the family—especially the women—should be involved in making decisions about their own finances.
Being involved gives women the confidence to take charge of their financial well-being, guaranteeing a life defined by stability and individuality. It is an effective tool that helps women to ensure not only their own but also their families’ futures.
At her core, Emmanuel is an entrepreneur, having founded Cinnamon Beauty and participated in numerous business endeavours in India and Southeast Asia.
In order to create a financial system where women are not only clients but also participants in making financial choices on a personal and professional level, Vijay Emmanuel co-founded Cinnamon Wealth.
In his previous positions at Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch, and Standard Chartered Bank, he oversaw international acquisitions, created complex financial structures, and reshaped opportunities throughout Asia, the Middle East, the UK, and Europe.
His career in financial services spans 27 years.
The organisation works hard to close the gender gap in women’s involvement in family financial management.
In order to help people, make wise financial decisions and achieve financial independence, it selects investment opportunities based on a process.
Instead of imposing boundaries, ceilings, or bars, it encourages people to begin and continue their journey toward financial independence.