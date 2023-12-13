Lake Mary is set to be a crucial location for BNY Mellon and its plans for growth.
The bank outlined plans for a campus that will span across two locations totaling 300,000 square feet.
Features at the Lake Mary location for BNY Mellon include:
- Common areas for colleagues to work more closely together;
- Cafeteria;
- Conference centre;
- Coffee bar, and
- Wellness facilities, including a gym, quiet rooms and areas for nursing mothers.
Furthermore, the renovation is expected to be complete in 2024.
“Lake Mary is an important location for us globally, and we believe in the local community and its top talent,” said Alejandro Perez, chief administrative officer at BNY Mellon. “We’re excited to continue expanding our presence in Florida, and remain committed to serving our clients across the state.”
BNY Mellon established its footprint in Lake Mary in 2001. The firm also has several wealth management branches throughout Florida.
“We’d like to express our thanks to the Orlando Economic Partnership and the State of Florida for their assistance in facilitating this project,” added Perez.
Impak Analytics, a fintech that uses human experience and artificial intelligence (AI) to assess impact, announced in December 2023 that it will be a part of BNY Mellon’s Ascent Program.
BNY Mellon will use the programme to compare Impak Analytics’ impact data and analysis to various financial services industry opportunities, beginning with the trade finance industry.
Science-based taxonomies, tools, and libraries are created by Impak Analytics by combining its AI solution with its knowledge.
For use in downstream applications and Impak’s own AI-model training, these exclusive assets and skills further enhance data accuracy, consistency, and dependability.