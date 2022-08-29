BlackRock beefs up wealth management team in South-east Asia

Elaine Wu will report to BSI APAC head Emily Woodland. Credit: Noah Buscher on Unsplash.

American asset management giant BlackRock has made new appointments to bolster its South-east Asia wealth business and drive sustainable investment strategies.

Geir Espeskog has been named as the new head of wealth for South-east Asia, according to Business Times.

Espeskog, who will continue to operate out of Singapore, most recently served as the co-head of BlackRock Sustainable Investing (BSI) for Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The asset manager has also appointed Elaine Wu as the managing director and APAC head of research at (BSI).

In the newly created role, Wu will operate out of Hong Kong and report to BSI APAC head Emily Woodland.

She will liaise with business and investment partners in the region to bolster research and analysis on sustainable investing.

Wu has over 14 years of experience in equity research in APAC region and joins from JP Morgan where she served as the head of Asia ex-Japan of ESG and utilities equity research.

“Sustainable investing is a complex and continuously evolving space, and meaningful insights require discipline and rigor. I am keen to incorporate an APAC-based perspective into BlackRock’s ongoing work in the space to better respond to regional and global client interest,” Wu was quoted by the Financial Standard as saying.

Woodland said: “Clients are increasingly turning to us to help them connect data, investment strategies, and sustainability insights to build better portfolios, especially in Asia.”

“Our ability to do this has long depended on the bedrock of rigorous quantitative and qualitative research, and Elaine’s deep capabilities will supercharge our clients’ access to the latest research and insights they’re asking for to reach their investment goals.”