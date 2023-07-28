She is currently the global head of the group’s wholesale banking division, corporate and investment banking (CIB).

Bravo succeeds Rafael Salinas Martnez de Lecea, who has served in an executive capacity for the bank for more than three decades.

However, he will stay associated with the group by serving on Garanti BBVA‘s board.

Prior to joining BBVA more than 20 years ago, Bravo began her professional career at Salomon Brothers and Lehman Brothers.

She went on to hold a number of positions with responsibility, including head of business development for retail banking in Spain, head of risk and corporate development in BBVA consumer finance, global head of BBVA AM, head of transformation & operations at BBVA Spain and Portugal.

More positions included head of investors & shareholders relations, head of investment & cost management, and since late 2018, global head of CIB.

Additionally, Javier Rodriguez Soler, who is the present head of sustainability, will also take on the responsibility of head of CIB.

Soler began his professional career at McKinsey and he worked at Endesa for five years, first as director of strategy and mergers and acquisitions and then as director of investor relations.

In 2008, he joined BBVA as managing director for the CIB’s energy division.

Soler then changed his location to Strategy & M&A in 2010, and in 2015, he was appointed global head.

He has been the global head of sustainability since July 2021.

Soler will ensure that the definition and implementation of the sustainability plan stay in CIB as well as in all other nations and enterprises by maintaining independent structures for the sustainability and CIB departments.

BBVA CEO Onur Genç commented: “Luisa will continue to boost the leadership of the BBVA Group at a moment of great solvency and financial strength. Likewise, Javier will continue to leverage the enormous opportunities offered by sustainability, as well as driving the wholesale banking business, following the success achieved by Luisa.”