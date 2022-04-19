AXA IM Alts creates to new role to drive US expansion

AXA IM Alts has named Stephan Ackermann to the newly created role of Head of Client Group, North America, to further accelerate the expansion of its platform in the US.

The firm said that the strategic appointment will enable it to better cater to its international client base and achieve its significant growth ambitions in the Americas region and particularly, in the US.

Ackermann, who joined AXA IM Alts in 2006, was most recently head of the firm’s Client Capital Group in Asia Pacific and US.

He has now relocated to New York to oversee the company’s capital raising activities in the region, including its strategies across real assets and private debt and private equity and ESG/Impact investments.

Related

Ackermann will continue to focus on growing the firm’s Client Group team and work with the team to develop and maintain long-term client partnerships in key global markets.

AXA IM Alts Client Group global head Florence Dard said: “Stephan’s appointment reflects not only the rapid growth of AXA IM Alts’ US client base, but also once again underlines the significant ambitions we have for the North American region, in terms of both capital raising and as a location for investments, following our acquisition from Quadrant of one of its US focused lines of business in 2020 which added $10bn to our US assets under management.”

AXA IM Alts considers the US as a strategically important market as it seeks to set up a one-stop-shop to cater to the needs of its clients globally across the alternative spectrum.

The firm, which has offices in New York, Greenwich and Atlanta, manages around $17bn in assets in the region.

Dard added: “Having identified North America as a region of strategic importance to our global expansion plans, we have already established the solid foundations necessary to grow our Sales capabilities in the region, most recently through the appointment of Fiona Choi Kurz as Senior Sales Manager, and Stephan’s extensive experience in leading this team, attracting new capital and developing relationships across the entirety of the US will be invaluable as we continue to expand.”