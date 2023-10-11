Millions of investors may be able to access investment opportunities due to BlackRock‘s comprehensive asset management skills and expertise in ETFs and Upvest’s effective investment single application programming interface (API).

Upvest provides the trading, settlement, and custody infrastructure required for digital asset management in a single API.

BlackRock and Upvest combining forces

By utilising Upvest’s effective, low-friction API-based offering, wealth managers, banks, and fintechs can develop innovative investment experiences in months rather than years.

Upvest’s service will continue to be open.

As part of the cooperation, BlackRock joined current Upvest investors Bessemer Venture Partners, HV Capital, Earlybird, Notion Capital, ABN Amro Ventures, and 10x Capital in a €30m ($31.8m) 2023 financing round.

Shift in European retail investment

Over the past several years, millions of Europeans have embraced investment, and many more are anticipated to engage in financial market activity in the years to come.

A new generation of first-time investors now have access to creative proposals that are low cost and low friction.

ETFs, which offer transparency and cost effectiveness, are frequently at the centre of the portfolios of these new investors.

A significant portion of this expansion has been driven by ETF savings plans (automatic monthly investing plans), are projected to increase in number across Europe from 4.9m in 2021 to nearly 20m by 2026.

Infrastructure efficiency and its value

The new investment offerings, many of which are driven by Upvest, may gain from efficient, low-friction infrastructure to minimise transaction costs and permit access from modest investment amounts, made possible by innovations like fractional dealing of ETFs and equities.

Furthermore, these skills can be used to fuel the products of both existing banks and brokers and fintech’s like neo brokers and neo banks.

Entry threshold for investments in any kind of asset can be as low as €1 via Upvest’s API-based investment infrastructure.

Through the aid of its internal portfolio engine and restructuring, Upvest’s strengths may assist in the expansion of ETF portfolio adoption in retail.

As education and investor goals advance, an emerging wave of investors may transition from investing in a single product to adopting a larger portfolio. Upvest works with distributors that want to modernise their digital investment infrastructure in order to cut costs and increase simplicity or geographic reach.

Timo Toenges, head of iShares EMEA digital wealth business at BlackRock, said: “BlackRock’s partnership with Upvest will drive innovation in how Europeans access markets and make it cheaper and simpler to start investing. Across Europe ETFs are at the core of these new propositions and often the default choice for investors, as a transparent, low cost and easily understood starting point for a new generation of investors.”

Martin Kassing, co-founder, and CEO at Upvest, added: “We are incredibly proud of this partnership as a way to increase investment adoption for millions of people. With only a fraction of the European population investing in stocks and ETFs, we feel the urge to provide a better investment infrastructure to companies facilitating easy and affordable investment experiences. Together with BlackRock’s investment expertise, we can now serve any financial institution to upgrade their investment offering.”