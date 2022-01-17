Top 10 M&A financial advisers in Europe for 2021 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in Europe for 2021 in its report, ‘Global and Europe M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables 2021’.

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, a total of 11,842 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals were announced in the region during 2021. The deal value for the region increased by 27.6% from $801.3bn during 2020 to $1 trillion during 2021.

Top Advisers by Value and Volume

JP Morgan and Rothschild & Co emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in Europe for 2021 by value and volume, respectively.

JP Morgan advised on 137 deals worth $301.5bn, while Rothschild & Co advised on 329 deals worth $196.7bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Both JP Morgan and Rothschild & Co were clear winners in their own space and outpaced their peers by a big margin by value and volume, respectively. While JP Morgan was the only advisor to cross the $300bn mark, Rothschild & Co was also the only firm that managed to advise on more than 300 deals during 2021.

“Interestingly, Rothschild & Co also managed to secure the fourth position by value and JP Morgan also occupied the eighth position by volume.”

Goldman Sachs took the second spot in terms of value with 117 deals worth $294.7bn, followed by Morgan Stanley with 67 deals worth $224.1bn.

Rothschild & Co got the fourth place by value followed by Citi with 75 deals worth $162.7bn.

PwC secured the second position in the volume table with 245 deals worth $36.6bn, followed by Ernst & Young with 217 deals worth $30.4bn, Houlihan Lokey with 202 deals worth $10.4bn and KPMG with 198 deals valued at $28.8bn.



GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.