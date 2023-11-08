The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has granted a licence to SEBA Bank, a fully licenced Swiss cryptocurrency bank which provides a full range of financial solutions for the digital age in trading, investment, custody, staking, lending, and banking.
SEBA Bank made this announcement through its subsidiary SEBA (Hong Kong) Limited (SEBA Hong Kong).
In keeping with its strategic strategy, the SEBA Group is currently building its first regulated foothold in APAC.
The digital licence obtained by SEBA Hong Kong enables the company to carry out regulated operations in the region.
These activities include dealing in and distributing all securities, including products related to virtual assets, like structured products and derivatives; providing advice on securities and virtual assets; and managing assets for discretionary accounts that involve both traditional and virtual assets.
SEBA Hong Kong’s licenced services are now available to institutional and professional investors, comprising corporate treasuries, funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.
Amy Yu, CEO APAC, SEBA Hong Kong, commented: “Our experience with the SFC has been extremely positive and it provided a facilitating environment throughout the licensing process. The region’s position at the forefront of finance, trading, and innovation has long been attractive to us, as servicing APAC clientele is an integral aspiration of the team’s DNA. We are tremendously excited by Hong Kong’s deep-rooted capital markets and appetite for investment and trading; to have secured this licence from the SFC provides enormous potential for our business, owing to the well-established and defined regulatory framework that is present here.”
The SEBA Group’s efforts to ensure the sustainability of the global cryptocurrency economy have advanced significantly with the issuance of this legal licence.
In turn, this confirms SEBA Hong Kong’s standing as a reliable and authorised partner in the APAC market.
As a licenced institution, it offers investors the security and client experience they expect when they engage in investing and advisory services.
In order to find additional development prospects, the SEBA Group will cooperate with regulators worldwide while keeping a careful eye on the larger regulatory environment.
The SEBA Group is able to conduct business globally from its regulated hubs in Switzerland, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong thanks to this SFC licence.