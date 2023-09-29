Moser, who was born in 1960, has been with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) since 1986.

During his 38 years of service, he has held a variety of key positions.

He was assigned with establishing the SNB’s risk management unit in 1997, which he oversaw for ten years.

Additionally, Moser has served as an alternate member of the governing board since May 2007.

Over the course of more than 10 years in this position, he was given duty to manage every facet of Department III, which included the Singapore branch office, the money market and foreign exchange, asset management, banking operations, and information technology.

The adoption of monetary policy was one of his specific responsibilities.

Moser was promoted to the position of deputy head of department II (financial stability, cash, accounting, controlling, risk management, as well as operational risk and security) on 1 September 2018.

Since then, he has been in charge of ensuring a steady supply and distribution of currency, as well as the financial system’s operational stability.

Moser has made a significant and sustained commitment to the Swiss National Bank.

Recent people moves

Gerard Lee, the former CEO of Lion Global Investors, has been chosen as Arabesque Singapore‘s non-executive chairman.

Arabesque AI’s growth in Asia is accelerated by this move for Lion Global’s former CEO, which leverages the capabilities of their AI-powered portfolio management system.

Furthermore, the board of directors of LLB Schweiz (formerly Bank Linth LLB) has chosen René Zwicky as CEO and chairman of the board of management.

Zwicky will take on the role of LLB Schweiz CEO on 3 January 2024.

He succeeds David Sarasin, who has asked to leave the bank at the end of the year.