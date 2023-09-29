Arabesque AI’s growth in Asia is accelerated by this move for Lion Global’s former CEO, which leverages the capabilities of their AI-powered portfolio management system.

Under Lee’s direction, Lion Global Investors (a division of the OCBC Group) established Singapore’s first AI-powered unit trust and created AI-managed funds.

His lengthy professional history also includes key positions at Singapore’s national wealth funds GIC and Temasek Holdings, as well as advisory positions for different Singaporean government ministries.

An AI-driven platform provided by Arabesque AI creates active, highly customisable, and impact-driven investment portfolios at scale.

The engine processes billions of data points each day while analysing results for more than 25,000 stocks.

More than 250 financial and non-financial parameters, including ESG, may be broadly analysed owing to its machine learning capabilities.

Omar Selim, CEO and founder of Arabesque Group, said: “As pioneers of this revolution, we’re delighted to bring Gerard Lee on board. His joining underscores our strategic intent to transform the Asian market with the transformational power of AI.”

The platform ensures portfolios adhere with international laws and generates plans that emphasise both performance and sustainability.

Arabesque AI interfaces smoothly into clients’ existing workflows and builds model portfolios down to a single-stock level utilising daily data feed.

It was created to address the dynamic and changing needs of portfolio managers.

Arabesque AI simplifies for asset managers the difficult and expensive process of incorporating numerous financial and non-financial elements into portfolio design.

This makes it possible to develop customised, performance-focused portfolios that take into account impact factors, such as alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN or other theme preferences.

Furthermore, the platform gives portfolio managers the tools they need to serve the $68trn next-generation investor group, which is looking for portfolios that reflect their beliefs.

In addition to portfolio development, Arabesque AI gives institutional asset owners the ability to use the diagnostic tool to probe deeply into sustainable and impact characteristics throughout the entire portfolio.

Gerard Lee, the newly appointed chairman of Arabesque Singapore, commented: “Our technology platform has the potential to revolutionise this market by empowering Asian portfolio managers to go global from local. Through Arabesque AI’s AI engine and computational capabilities, these managers can effectively oversee larger, global portfolios without the need for extensive investment teams.”

Carolina Minio Paluello, CEO of Arabesque AI, added: “We’re not just introducing a product; we’re championing a transformative approach to investment management and democratising customisation. Until now, customisation has been possible only for institutional and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Our AI-powered platform is changing this.”