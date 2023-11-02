The Sequoia family office will cater to the particular requirements of extremely wealthy people and their families.
Sequoia, an Ohio-based company founded in 1991, has facilities across the country and offers asset management and wealth planning services to clients ranging from individuals to family offices.
Its new Sequoia Sentinel division provides a full range of specialised assistance and direction, including expert knowledge in areas that directly impact large family fortune, for numerous generations.
The highly skilled personnel of Sequoia Sentinel Family Office have extensive experience resolving the intricate problems faced by affluent families.
Through gradual growth and acquisitions, including WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS in 2021, Zeke Capital Advisors and M Capital Advisors in 2023, the company has developed the capacity to service the extremely valuable market.
Clients of Sequoia Sentinel typically have accounts with a minimum balance of $20m.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Throughout the wealth spectrum, Sequoia Financial Group provides services to clients, providing access to a number of specialised resource groups.
In order to address the difficulties associated with family wealth, it founded Sequoia Sentinel to provide a range of specialised services, including as asset management, tax management, wealth transfer, asset transactions, and charitable planning.
Executive vice president and chief client experience officer of Sequoia, Annie McCauley, is in charge of Sequoia Sentinel.
Accompanied by roughly 55% of the company’s assets under management, Sequoia Sentinel caters to a certain segment of Sequoia’s clientele.
Tom Haught, founder and CEO, stated: “This is a significant milestone in our firm’s 32-year history. Sequoia Sentinel’s team leverages the depth and breadth of Sequoia’s capabilities and resources to provide a custom and multi-generational client experience for each of our qualified clients.”
Sequoia Financial Group debuted a new website, updated its mark, and logo, all in line with the introduction of the Sequoia Sentinel brand.