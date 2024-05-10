After about five years, Paul Arni, the CEO of VP Bank Group, is leaving the company.
Chief operating officer Urs Monstein will temporarily assume the position of chief executive officer.
Arni became a member of the VP Bank group on 1 October 2019, and in his capacity as CEO, he has significantly advanced the execution of the Strategy 2026 and contributed to the group’s continued growth.
At this point in time, VP Bank has established a solid basis and is in an ideal position to effectively implement the group’s plan in the second half of the year.
With immediate effect and consent from both parties, Arni is handing up his position to Monstein, who has served as VP Bank’s chief operating officer since May 2018 and will be acting as temporary chief executive officer.
Throughout this period of change, Paul Arni will be present as a consultant. Already, efforts are underway to find a replacement.
People moves
Moreover, with effect from 10 May 2024, DBS Group Holdings has named seasoned technologist Eugene Huang as chief information officer (CIO).
Reporting to CEO Piyush Gupta, Huang will serve as a member of the DBS Group executive committee in this capacity.
Huang, a seasoned professional with a combined 36 years of technology and banking experience, joins DBS from Ping An Group, where he oversaw a staff of 22,000 workers that offered a comprehensive range of IT services to all of Ping An’s businesses, involving infrastructure, cybersecurity, middleware, and customer-facing apps.
Piyush Gupta, DBS CEO, stated: “Eugene possesses a rare blend of deep business experience and technology expertise – as well as international exposure – which will serve DBS well as we continue to enhance our system resiliency while innovating for the future. His immediate focus will be to build on the work the bank has done since last year to strengthen our technology resiliency. He will be a strong addition to our leadership bench, and I look forward to his contributions as we continue to deliver on our promise of providing reliable and seamless banking to our customers.”