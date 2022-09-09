Perigon merges business with PM Wealth Management

Perigon merged with PM Wealth to have more than 50 financial advisors. Credit: Medienstürmer on Unsplash.

Perigon Wealth Management has reached an agreement to combine its operations with American registered investment advisor (RIA) PM Wealth Management.

Earlier, PM Wealth was the wealth management unit of Prager Metis, an accounting and tax advisory firm with affiliation to Prager Metis International.

Following the merger, Perigon will have a team of more than 50 financial advisors and add more than $4.3bn in assets under management.

PM Wealth continue to function under its own brand name post acquisition and its leaders will be added to Perigon’s senior executive team.

As part of the agreement, Perigon will act as the preferred wealth management provider for Prager Metis tax customers.

Perigon will also use Prager Metis as one of its tax providers to offer complete tax solutions to its current and new customers.

The companies have not divulged details of terms of the deal, which is slated to conclude in November.

Perigon chief operating officer Jonathan Hoy said: “This partnership broadens our tax advisory referral resources via Prager Metis to our clients, while establishing Perigon as the wealth management referral firm of choice for the clients of Prager Metis.”

Since December 2021, Perigon added several firms into its portfolio in the US such as Matthai Capital Management, Baker & Associates and Greenville Financial Group.

In January 2020, Perigon merged its business with Florida-based peer RLP Wealth Advisors.