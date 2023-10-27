In addition, James Gorman will become executive chairman and co-president Andy Saperstein will become Morgan Stanley head of wealth and investment management.

Dan Simkowitz will also become co-president of the firm and the head of institutional securities.

Tom Glocer, lead director of the board, said: “The Board has unanimously determined that Ted Pick is the right person to lead Morgan Stanley and build on the success the Firm has achieved under James Gorman’s exceptional leadership. Ted is a strategic leader with a strong track record of building and growing our client franchise, developing and retaining talent, allocating capital with sound risk management, and carrying forward our culture and values. We believe that the Board’s rigorous and well-managed succession process, under the leadership of Dennis Nally, the Chair of our Compensation, Management Development and Succession Committee, has resulted in the appointment of an outstanding CEO while also demonstrating the strength and depth of Morgan Stanley’s leadership talent.

“Over James’ 14 years as CEO, Morgan Stanley has been transformed into a strong and balanced financial institution with a long-term sustainable business model. We are grateful for the tremendous impact he has had on our Firm and are thankful that as Executive Chairman we will continue to benefit from his experience and critical insight.”

Dennis Nally, Chair of the Compensation, Management Development and Succession Committee of the Board, added: “After undergoing a multi-year, intentional succession process, we determined that Ted Pick is best suited to be the next CEO of Morgan Stanley. Ted has a deep knowledge of our businesses and understands what is needed to drive their growth. We are highly confident that he is the right person to lead Morgan Stanley and drive growth into the next decade.

“The Board has been fortunate to have been able to draw from a number of excellent candidates. One of the things that sets Morgan Stanley apart is the quality and depth of our talent, and how they embody the Firm’s culture and values.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Gorman commented: “For several years I have worked with the Board to ensure an orderly succession, and I feel strongly that now is the time to step aside. The Board’s selection of Ted Pick is an outstanding one. I have worked side by side with Ted since the financial crisis and have experienced first-hand his values, intellect, passion and commitment to our people and our clients. He is battle-tested, understands complex risk, and works very effectively not just in the U.S., but around the globe. In short, he is an outstanding executive and leader.

“I am also delighted that Andy and Dan will take on expanded leadership roles. Both are world-class executives, with outstanding values and intellect. As Co-Presidents of Morgan Stanley, Andy and Dan will be invaluable leaders in helping Ted manage the Firm. Through the transition period and my time as Executive Chairman, I will do everything I can to support Ted as our new CEO.”

Pick continued: “Morgan Stanley is a storied institution, and I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead it. We have a global diversified business with a leading client franchise. Thanks to James’ excellent leadership, our Firm is now well-positioned to succeed across market cycles, and I am excited about the opportunities for future growth. Morgan Stanley has exceptionally talented people and is home to a deep culture and abiding values. I also want to thank the Board for the confidence they have expressed in me. I look forward to working closely with the Board, Andy, Dan, the rest of the management team and all our employees to continue to serve our clients and shareholders.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up