BlackRock has appointed Will Thomson as a managing director, as well as portfolio manager, in the climate infrastructure team in New Zealand.
Effective in July 2024, this follows BlackRock’s goal to launch a New Zealand focused strategy last year.
Thomson will be responsible for sourcing climate infrastructure investment opportunities for BlackRock as well as managing diligence, structuring and transactions in New Zealand.
He joins from Jarden where he was responsible for direct private capital investments in New Zealand. Prior to this, Thomson held roles at Global Infrastructure Partners in Sydney and London and worked in the investment banking divisions of Credit Suisse and Jarden.
Charlie Reid, Asia Pacific co-head of climate infrastructure, BlackRock, said, “We are pleased to welcome Will to BlackRock. Will brings valuable expertise and industry knowledge that aligns well with our global experience in developing and managing climate infrastructure assets. We look forward to collaborating with Will to invest on behalf of our clients in New Zealand companies that are at the forefront of enabling the transition to a low-carbon economy.”
Andrew Landman, deputy head of Asia Pacific, BlackRock, said, “BlackRock’s New Zealand-focused strategy aims to meet local client demand for direct investment opportunities within the New Zealand climate finance ecosystem. We are thrilled to have Will as a senior investor to spearhead our efforts alongside our established Climate Infrastructure team to contribute to the growth of the New Zealand economy while enhancing energy security and resilience for the local community.”
