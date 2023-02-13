Morgan Stanley, which has been restructuring its dealmaking team, has just appointed new leaders to its UK investment bank.

According to an internal document seen by Financial News and confirmed by a bank representative, Ben Grindley and Anthony Zammit have been promoted to co-heads of Morgan Stanley’s UK and Ireland investment banking.

Grindley was previously co-head of Morgan Stanley’s corporate brokerage unit, a position he held in 2015, and Zammit joined the firm in 2007 as an analyst.

In accordance with the report, Andrew Foster will be the sole head of corporate broking.

Henry Stewart, who previously oversaw Morgan Stanley’s UK division, has been named chair of UK and Ireland investment banking as well as head of the firm’s worldwide retail and consumer dealmaking activities.

The decision was made in response to significant changes at the top of Morgan Stanley’s investment bank and the employment of new global leaders last year.

Simon Smith, who directed the firm’s European investment banking operations for seven years, was named global co-head of investment banking in July, with US-based Eli Gross, who has led the firm’s exposure to the transportation and infrastructure industries.

According to FN, Morgan Stanley appointed Massimiliano Ruggieri as head of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in September because of these changes. He was the regional leader of its global sponsors business before Nick Bishop and Teodor Todorov took over in November.

The document also disclosed that Adrian Doyle, a managing director in Morgan Stanley’s M&A team who previously handled EMEA’s oil and gas coverage, has been hired as head of UK and Ireland M&A.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (IM) has also received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to hold a full controlling stake in its Chinese mutual fund joint venture (JV).