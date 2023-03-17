Using uniFide, Manulife Securities advisors can add new customers. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Manulife Securities, part of Manulife Investment Management, has reached a strategic agreement with Fidelity Clearing Canada (FCC) to provide its advisors and their clients with improved advice delivery system.

FCC offers diverse custody and clearing services and others to registered broker/dealers, portfolio managers and investment advisors.

Under the agreement, which awaits regulatory clearance, Manulife Securities will incorporate FCC’s advisor technology platform uniFide into its portfolio.

The integration will allow Manulife Securities advisors to avail a range of digital solutions for assisting advisors and head office employees to enhance their productivity, among others.

Using uniFide, Manulife Securities advisors can also add new customers by streamlining their processes.

Advisors and their teams will further be able to contact Manulife Securities on a daily basis for their queries.

The firm plans to launch the technology for its advisors and clients later this year.

Manulife Securities president and CEO Richard McIntyre said: “Through this strategic agreement with FCC, we are accelerating our digital transformation, and empowering our advisors with the industry-leading tools and resources they need to deliver an even better experience for their clients.

“The uniFide platform will give our advisors significantly more time to focus on their clients’ needs, provide tailored wealth advice, and build long-lasting relationships.”

With a network of over 1,200 advisors across Canada, Manulife Securities currently has over $49bn in assets under management and administration.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Manulife Investment Management’s parent company Manulife Financial is looking to tap China’s pensions industry by filling up at least two top roles.

Fidelity Clearing Canada president Scott MacKenzie said: “FCC is experiencing tremendous growth as wealth management firms across Canada recognise the need to work with a strong partner to meet the current and future needs of investors.”