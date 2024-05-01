Finastra Kondor, a bank treasury management system, will now have an entirely new interface as a result of the partnership between OpenFin and Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and markets.
Finastra will use OpenFin’s technology to fortify Kondor’s visual real estate through improved workspaces and workflows, resulting in increased efficiencies and a more streamlined bank decision-making process.
The collaboration is a part of an overall Kondor progression that also uses cloud capabilities, embedded AI, and partner ecosystems to create persona-based and intuitive experiences that are accessible through Treasury as a Service (TaaS).
Kondor clients will find the solution easily accessible through online browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, or as a lightweight desktop programme, via OpenFin’s Workspace “Anywhere” functionality.
In addition, whether using unified dashboards to access partner applications or creating bespoke experiences in the micro-UI workspace, banks can relish a more efficient, practical, and valuable treasury management experience regardless of location.
Herve Carrere, chief product & technology officer, treasury & capital markets at Finastra stated: “Enriching Kondor with OpenFin’s software reflects our ongoing commitment to placing our customers at the center of the solution experience. Through robust technology and TaaS, we’re giving banks the tools to fast-track their transformation, future-proof their business to evolve with new demands and optimise their entire treasury operations – from full back-office processing through to real-time coverage of credit, market, and liquidity risk in the front office. The seamless workspace experience also ensures that users can easily access these tools in the way that works best for them.”
Adam Toms, chief operating officer at OpenFin added: “Our collaboration with Finastra enhances Kondor’s already impressive capabilities, making it even more powerful in the complex landscape of treasury trading. Together, we are setting a new standard for what financial institutions can expect in terms of performance and user experience.”
Finastra Kondor is a sophisticated treasury trading system used by financial institutions to manage complicated trading, risk, and operations while assuring worldwide market compliance and growth.
Furthermore, over 3,800 banks and buy-side companies can benefit from OpenFin’s Chromium-based workspace technology, which ensures a solid foundation for platforms like Kondor and can adapt to changing demands and strict regulations.