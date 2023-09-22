On 1 September 2023, Ramon Marco, Enric Mateu and Fernando Pedraza have all joined Julius Baer as senior relationship managers.

Marco arrives on board after 22 years at Credit Suisse.

In the area of foreign wealth management, he has served as head Iberia international since 2016. Before that, he worked with Iberia International for seven years as head of wealth planning.

He began his professional career in Madrid with PwC and afterwards worked for Cuatrecasas.

Marco graduated from the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas (Icade) with degrees in both law and business administration.

Mateu joins Julius Baer after embarking as senior relationship manager for Credit Suisse’s Iberia international division since 2016.

Prior to that, he worked for five years as a senior investment consultant in Geneva and Zurich. Mateu has an MBA from ESADE.

Pedraza transitions from Credit Suisse to Julius Baer after performing as senior relationship manager for the Iberia International desk in Zurich. Additionally, he worked with Credit Suisse for three years as a relationship manager in Madrid.

Pedraza graduated from ICADE Business School with a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in accounting and financial management.

Carlos Recoder, sub region heads Western, Northern Europe & Luxembourg commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Ramon, Enric and Fernando to the team. They are highly experienced professionals with proven track records in successfully servicing Iberian clients over many years. I am certain they will make a significant contribution to further strengthening and growing this core market.”

With advisory offices in Dubai, Manama, and Doha, as well as Middle East teams in Geneva and London, Julius Baer has an established presence in the Middle East.

As a result, over the summer months, the company welcomed Roberto L. Faoro as deputy team head, together with senior relationship managers Moetaz Eid and Muhammad Salahuddin for the Middle East & Africa desk in Zurich.

They provide a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the Middle East with UHNWIs and HNWIs.