Following the resignation of former CEO Christoph Schmocker last year, the Julius Baer foundation has been overseen temporarily since the end of 2022 by Nathalie Jean-Baptiste, deputy CEO of the foundation.

Hemrika is well positioned to effectively manage the foundation and increase its activities given her extensive experience in philanthropy and corporate social responsibility.

She also has over 20 years of expertise in impact investing, sustainability, and philanthropy.

The new Julius Baer Foundation CEO’s background

Hemrika comes from Credit Suisse, where she formerly worked as the managing director of the Credit Suisse foundation and the global head of corporate citizenship and foundations.

In this position, she developed the strategy for the numerous Credit Suisse foundations and oversaw the development of the global philanthropy and engagement activities.

Furthermore, Hemrika founded the public-private SDG Impact Finance Initiative and participates on numerous boards of international NGOs.

Romeo Lacher, board president of the Julius Baer Foundation and chairman of the Julius Baer Group states: “I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Laura Hemrika, a proven expert, as the new CEO of the Julius Baer Foundation. With her excellent track record and strong commitment to philanthropic causes, we are confident that Laura has all the prerequisites to further develop the Foundation and expand its activities. At the same time, I would like to thank Nathalie Jean-Baptiste for her valuable contribution in leading the Julius Baer Foundation ad interim over the past months. I look forward to working with both, Laura, and Nathalie, in the future.”

The Julius Baer Foundation was founded in 1965 with the intention of advancing all fields of art, culture, and science as well as philanthropic endeavours both locally and overseas.

In addition, the Foundation has been financing numerous projects globally in recent years with an emphasis on alleviating economic and educational inequality.