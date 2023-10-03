Marc Haefeli will be in charge of overseeing the growth of the company. Haefeli has been with Julius Baer for the past 12 years, and over the past six years, particularly in Dubai, he has effectively built relationships with EAMs across the Middle East.

He has over 20 years of expertise in the Swiss and Middle Eastern financial services sectors.

Aakanksha Raizada and Pebin Muriyamadom, both from Credit Suisse Dubai, arrived the new desk as relationship managers as of August.

Muriyamadom began as an assistant relationship manager from LGT Dubai.

Haefeli will receive reports from both.

Alexandre Berger, market head intermediaries Western Switzerland & Americas, Julius Baer, and responsible for the Intermediaries business in Dubai, stated: “I am delighted for the opportunity to further develop the EAM business out of the DIFC. With the evolving wealth management landscape in the UAE, we see a lot of EAMs setting up, especially in the DIFC. The market is expected to show significant growth in the next few years. I am confident that with Marc’s experience and leadership, along with his newly joined team, we will be able to solidify our position as a wealth manager of choice for this important client group.”

Alireza Valizadeh, CEO, Julius Baer (Middle East), added: “The UAE is a strategic growth market for Julius Baer along with the wider Middle East region. The wealth management industry in the UAE is thriving given the influx of UHNIs and HNIs and we believe this influx will continue as Dubai continues to position itself as one of the fastest, safest, and most connected cities in the world. Julius Baer is one of the largest and oldest wealth managers in the DIFC working closely with our clients and families on their wealth journeys. The setting up of a local EAM desk will help us capitalise on our strong positioning and complement our existing footprint by providing value added services to all our clients and partners in the region.”