Sarbjit Nahal has joined Lazard Asset Management (LAM) as a portfolio manager and analyst, expanding the company’s global thematic platform.
Lazard has continued to hire people since January of this year. With Nahal’s appointment, this strengthens the asset management global thematic equity strategies, which aim to profit from global industry and company structural transformation.
Located in London, Nahal will collaborate actively with co-portfolio managers John King and Nicholas Bratt, as well as Steve Wreford, to pinpoint and document the major trends influencing the financial scene.
Moreover, Nahal was in charge of incorporating long-term themes into the firm’s investment decision-making process at Signal Capital Partners, where he held the position of partner and head of thematic investing before joining Lazard.
He gained international notoriety for his theme research while serving as global head of theme investing strategy and managing director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Additionally, Nahal has worked for Credit-Mutuel-CIC and Société Générale in investment capacities.
Head of Lazard’s global thematic team, Wreford stated: “Over the course of his career, Sarbjit has established a leading reputation in the world of thematic investing for his deep knowledge of the key structural trends shaping the future. Sarbjit’s insights and his ability to turn his understanding of global trends into actionable investment decisions will benefit our clients while offering them differentiated investment solutions. We are delighted to welcome Sarbjit to the firm and to add his wealth of experience to our long-established Global Thematic Equity team.”
Nahal added: “I have long admired the Lazard Global Thematic Equity team for their investment acumen and ability to capture the investment implications of long-term structural change. I am delighted to be joining Lazard and to be working with exceptional colleagues and clients.”