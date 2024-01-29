Lazard Asset Management has hired Charles Joel-Johnson as its managing director and co-heard of European restructuring.
Charles Noel-Johnson will be based in London and brings more than 20 years’ investment banking experience to Lazard.
He joins from Moelis & Company where he served as managing director and co-heard of EMEA capital structure advisory and was also a founding partner of the European and Middle East offices.
In addition, he has held roles at Close Brothers Corporate Finance and JPMorgan Asset Management.
The firm also boosted its global sustainable equity investment team with Evie Paterson appointed as portfolio manager/analyst this year.
Based in London, Paterson will aid Lazard’s global sustainable investment offering and bring expertise in global responsible investing and ESG integration.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Furthermore, she will help managed the Lazard Global Sustainable Equity strategy. This is an actively managed portfolio that invests in companies whose products and services support the transition to a more sustainable world and drive high or increasing financial productivity.
“As active managers, we are committed to our role as stewards of our clients’ capital.” said Louis Florentin-Lee, managing director and portfolio manager on the global equities team at Lazard. “Evie’s sustainability expertise will greatly enhance our team and bring long term benefits to our clients.”
In March 2023, Lazard Asset Management (LAM) purchased US-based Truvvo Partners for an undisclosed sum.
Truvvo, which has $3.8bn of assets under management (AUM), currently provides families with strategic advice, wealth planning, and investment management services.
The acquisition increases LAM’s wealth management AUM across the globe, including assets handled by the company’s European wealth management division to around $22bn.
It also sees the creation of Lazard Family Office Partners, which will manage nearly $8bn assets in total, including LAM’s current private client business in the US.