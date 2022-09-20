JPMorgan appoints new senior country officer for Singapore

JPMorgan news new senior country officer for Singapore. Credit: Thomas Hawk/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

American banking giant JPMorgan Chase has named Wai Mei Hong as senior country officer for Singapore, Bloomberg has reported citing a memo.

Prior to the new appointment, Hong was working as the chief of the firm’s corporate banking division for Singapore and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

Hong will replace the bank’s current senior country officer in Singapore, Edmund Lee.

Lee has been promoted as the vice chair of JPMorgan’s Asia Pacific unit and will report to the unit’s CEO Filippo Gori.

Hong’s appointment will take effect from 1 Oct 2022. She will be reporting to Sudhir Goel, who is currently serving as JPMorgan’s CEO for Southeast Asia and chief of Asia sales and marketing.

After assuming the new role, Hong will continue her current capacities.

She will be responsible in supervising client engagement as well as help in local governance and controls, among others.

Hong, who is based in Singapore, has been working with JPMorgan for around 15 years. Before joining the bank, she worked at ABN ARMO in various positions.

An official from JPMorgan verified the memo, stated the publication.

The latest announcement comes at a time when JPMorgan has selected people in the region from within the bank for leadership roles.

Referring to a memo, Bloomberg stated that in June this year, JPMorgan promoted Tammi Yong, who joined the bank in 2015, to lead its investment banking business in Malaysia.

In May this year, the news agency also reported that the bank was planning to add nearly 1,300 advisers in the next three years.