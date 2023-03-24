HSBC Global Private Banking (“HSBC GPB”) has named Henry Lam as Regional Head of Wealth Planning & Advising, Asia Pacific, effective March 28, 2023.

Lam will report to Siew Meng Tan, Regional Head of HSBC Global Private Banking, Asia Pacific, and will be based in Hong Kong.

In order to enhance and deepen client relationships and foster business growth, Lam will be in charge of overseeing teams of wealth planners, family governance, family office advisory, and charitable advisory specialists across the Asia Pacific region.

He will also be a key contributor to the bank’s trust advising services, drawing on HSBC Trustee’s 75-year legacy of working with families all throughout the world, notably in Asia. In the interim, he will assist drive the agenda for Asia’s ultra-high net worth company.

A thorough internal and external search procedure led to Lam’s employment.

He has more than 30 years of relevant industry expertise and is a wealth planning expert. Lam previously held the position of Managing Director, Head of Wealth Solutions APAC at Credit Suisse, where he was in charge of the global insurance referral business as well as wealth planning advice in Asia Pacific.

Prior to that, Lam worked at UBS in Hong Kong for over 20 years as the managing director and head of wealth planning. In that capacity, he led a team of wealth planners that provided wealth planning and trust advice to families around Asia Pacific.

“Henry’s significant experience in wealth planning and advisory coupled with his deep understanding of international markets will be a strong asset for HSBC GPB, where our focus is on providing bespoke solutions to help clients and their families achieve intergenerational wealth transfer and preservation goals,” said Siew Meng Tan, Regional Head of HSBC Global Private Banking, Asia Pacific.