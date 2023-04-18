Prospera Financial Services, a boutique wealth management organisation with an array of independent advisors, announced their partnership with Howell Wealth Advisors.

Managing director Josh Howell leads the two-person team, which is situated in Punta Gorda, Florida and manages approximately $215m in client assets.

Howell has been a financial advisor for nearly 30 years.

He has joined Prospera and will continue to serve clients throughout Southwestern Florida and beside relationship manager Liz Fisher.

“Josh has built an incredible practice that provides clients with personalized services and support across generations of client families,” said Tarah Williams, Prospera’s president, and chief operating officer.

“His firm fits perfectly into our boutique model and will benefit from our industry-leading fixed-income offerings and tailored advisor support.”

Howell Wealth Advisors rebranded as Howell Wealth Management in 2014.

It offers tax-efficient wealth, retirement, and estate planning assistance that takes use of a variety of investment possibilities to reduce risk and maintain long-term flexibility for pre-retirees and retirees.

“Our decision to join Prospera was based on a combination of things, primarily their culture of service: their commitment to their service training program made me realize that Prospera prioritizes satisfactory customer service – demonstrated by their response times being virtually immediate,’’ Howell added.

‘’Throughout our due diligence, I felt that gold level service through every interaction, whether I was on the phone with one of the employees or walking through the office meeting and talking to employees.”

The leadership team of Prospera, which was established by financial advisors, places a high value on seeking out and acting upon advisor feedback. To guarantee that every advisor receives the individualised care they deserve, the company maintains a 2:1 rep-to-home office ratio.

Prospera has increased sales 113% over the previous five years and is still expanding organically and through M&A activities.