Edmond de Rothschild & Hottinger Group complete venture

Edmond de Rothschild and Hottinger Group have completed their combined venture following regulatory clearance from the FCA.

First announced in October 2021, Edmond de Rothschild Group has acquired a 42.5% stake in the enlarged entity with its London-based wealth management arm transferred to Hottinger Group on 31 May 2022.

Furthermore, Hottinger Group has been SEC authorised to help the expansion of its US services.

Since its announcement, the executive team of Hottinger has delivered on its existing strategy and the firm has witnessed growth.

In addition, Hottinger Group now offers US services which have been specifically designed to help US citizens and green card holders living abroad.

CEO of Hottinger Group Mark Robertson said: “I am delighted that we have successfully concluded this transaction. We would like to thank our original investors for all their support over the formative years and look forward with anticipation to this exciting collaboration with Edmond de Rothschild that will take our business to the next level. Furthermore, I would like to thank the team for working assiduously throughout the pandemic and stewarding our clients during these turbulent financial times.”

Edmond de Rothschild Group CEO François Pauly added: “We are delighted to have finalised this transaction with a strong commitment from both our clients and respective internal teams. We are looking forward to developing this partnership.”

Once the transaction is completed, Hottinger will serve over 200 wealthy families worldwide from its London headquarters.

It will also continue to offer investment management services and merchant banking services.

Rothschild said that the combined venture will offer ‘deeper value’ for its private clients while ensuring continuity and quality of service.

Hottinger’s existing executive team will continue to lead the firm.

Edmond de Rothschild Group CEO François Pauly remarked that the deal will reinforce the firm’s capabilities to serve its international client base.