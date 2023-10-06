Platform engineering and international enterprise partnerships will be housed in the Hyderabad office, which will serve as a hub for the Goldman Sachs’ client onboarding initiatives.
Sri K.T. Rama Rao, the Hon’ble Minister for IT, industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Govt. of Telangana, installed the new office and stated: “I’m pleased to inaugurate Goldman Sachs’ new long-term office in Hyderabad after they first established presence here in 2021. It reflects Telangana’s holistic initiatives to engage, collaborate and drive multinational firms to setup in Hyderabad.”
Additionally present at the opening of the new office were representatives from the local business community, Goldman Sachs employees, and Sri Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of IT and industries in Telangana.
Kevin Sneader, president of Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Goldman Sachs, Sonjoy Chatterjee, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs in India were also in attendance.
To enable effective knowledge transfer, cultural sensitivity, and to put the company’s talent fostering plan into practise, the office is made up of new employees and internal transfers from Bengaluru.
There are currently over than 1,500 professionals in Hyderabad, and more than 75% of them are recent hires.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Furthermore, the new workplace is a 3.51 lakh square foot, nine-story skyscraper in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, can house about 2,500 experts.
India and the Bengaluru office together make up Goldman Sachs’ largest overseas footprint outside of its New York headquarters.
Richard Gnodde, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International, shared at the inauguration: “Our growth story in India is compelling and enabled by the country’s extraordinary talent. Over the last two decades, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have become integral to the firm’s global activities. Our new Hyderabad office is a testament to the firm’s continued commitment to Indian talent, which is world-class.”
“This new Hyderabad office exemplifies our priorities of collaboration, innovation, sustainability and cutting-edge technology, and our commitment to enable our people to innovate locally and collaborate globally,” added Gunjan Samtani, country head of Goldman Sachs Services India and global chief operating officer of engineering at Goldman Sachs.