Creative Planning continues buying spree with JBJ Invest acquisition

US-based independent wealth management firm Creative Planning has acquired JBJ Invest for an undisclosed amount.

The acquired entity offers financial planning and portfolio management services to individuals, families, trusts, and institutions, primarily within specialty healthcare segment.

In addition to investment advisory, it also specialises in business, life-management, and retirement plan consulting services.

The deal is expected to help the firm further expand its dental specialty practice.

JBJ Invest owner and CIO Mathew Emmert said: “Due to the quality of its culture and its holistic service offering, Creative Planning was the perfect partner to help us fulfill that mission.

“They’ve seamlessly incorporated an impressive suite of solutions into their unique planning process, including tax and legal expertise, which will serve our clients – particularly our practitioners and small business owners – extremely well in the years ahead.”

Creative Planning CEO Peter Mallouk noted that JBJ’s presence in South Carolina and 40 other states will help the firm drive its reach in these markets.

Commenting on the deal, Mallouk said: “JBJ’s core values of integrity, accuracy, consistency, and service so clearly aligned with our values that bringing them into the Creative Planning fold was an easy decision.”

The latest acquisition continues Creative Planning’s buying spree in recent years.

Earlier this month, the firm snapped up fee-only fiduciary RIA Paradigm Financial Advisors, which manages over $600m in assets.

Last year, it bought a number of firms, including Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros& Blayney and TrueWealth.