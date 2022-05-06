Charles Stanley rolls out hybrid advice offering for clients

UK investment manager Chares Stanley has launched a hybrid advice service called OneStep to help address the advice gap in the country.

The service provides clients digital access to a financial planner to discuss their financial goals and challenges and form a personalised financial plan.

The clients will have access to guides and tools that allows them to analyse their personal circumstances. Additionally, the Charles Stanley planner will follow up with the clients to offer further support and answer any additional questions.

Charles Stanley director of foundation financial planning Lisa Caplan said: “At what is a difficult and uncertain time for adults all over the country, there is a risk that the advice gap will continue to grow. People are either disenfranchised, don’t know where to start, at an advice event crossroad, or feel priced out.

Related

“This is exacerbated by an increasing raft of misinformation and confusing financial jargon online and on social media. We are particularly focused on the growing market that is post google but pre planning.”

OneStep features four modules which are designed to offer clients customised financial advice for different life stages.

These include a financial health check that enables clients to analyse their current finances, a pension savings plan to ensure their savings are in line with their retirement plan, a retirement plan to help them decide how to use their retirement money and an inheritance tax plan.

These modules, which are currently open to Charles Stanley clients, are expected to be rolled out to the wider market later this month.

Charles Stanley signed up for the BITA ESG Manager application from BITA Risk.