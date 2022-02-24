Cantor Fitzgerald names former UBS executive as new asset management chief

Investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald has hired former UBS executive William Ferri as global head of Asset Management to drive the expansion of the platform.

The appointment comes as Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management (CFAM) seeks to expand its presence in client-focused outperforming strategies.

Ferri will oversee CFAM’s growth strategy to bolster its presence in opportunities across private markets, including real estate, infrastructure and private credit, equity, and hedge funds.

He will be also responsible for tapping emerging opportunities in the crypto ecosystem.

Ferri will work closely with Cantor Fitzgerald CEO and chairman Howard Lutnick to execute this strategy through organic and inorganic growth, as well as joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

Lutnick said: “Bill is a strong addition to Cantor’s executive team, with over two decades of leadership including one of the largest asset managers in America. His experience and leadership skills will drive CFAM to deliver differentiated investments across the most interesting and in-demand markets for our clients.”

Ferri joins Cantor Fitzgerald from UBS, where he served in several key positions in the last 25 years. He was most recently head of Americas for UBS Asset Management and group managing director.

Ferri was also one of the founders of UBS’s O’Connor and Hedge Fund Solutions businesses.

Before joining UBS, he practiced corporate law at Seward & Kissel.

Commenting on the appointment, Ferri said: “I’m excited to leverage Cantor Fitzgerald’s broad reach, its powerful relationships and intellectual capital in building on CFAM’s existing foundation.

“We plan to identify strategic opportunities that we believe can create attractive client outcomes.”

Last year, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors, a Cantor Fitzgerald subsidiary, bought the asset management business of Smith Group Asset Management.