Brooks Macdonald buys British IFA Adroit Financial Planning

Brooks Macdonald Group has purchased UK-based independent financial adviser (IFA) Adroit Financial Planning for an undisclosed amount.

With around £350m assets under advice, Adroit primarily focuses on the personal injury and clinical negligence industry.

The Manchester-headquartered firm currently caters to approximately 650 clients.

As part of the deal, Adroit’s existing workforce will join Brooks Macdonald.

The company will also help Brooks Macdonald to improve its private clients business and to offer specialised services.

The new deal is a part of recent strategic overhaul carried out by Adroit’s parent company Slater and Gordon.

Following the conclusion of the deal, Adroit’s head of financial planning services Neil Jefferies will remain the team lead at Adroit. He will also contribute to other operations of Brooks Macdonald.

In addition, Adroit will enter into a referral agreement with Slater and Gordon to continue their working partnerships and serve their existing clients.

Brooks Macdonald CEO Andrew Shepherd said: “An integral part of our proposition is to offer successful IFA partners like Adroit an opportunity to become part of a larger wealth management firm, adding both scale and capability, when the time is right for them.

“A shared culture and a focus on delivering a quality service provide a solid foundation from which to take advantage of exciting growth opportunities.”

The latest deal follows an acquisition announced by Brooks Macdonald in May this year.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, includes the purchase of Integrity Wealth and its subsidiary, Integrity Wealth Solutions.