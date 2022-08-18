American wealth manager Apollon snaps up Westside Wealth Management

Apollon buys Westside Wealth Management. Credit: mohamed_hassan from Pixabay.

Apollon Wealth Management, a US-based wealth management solutions provider, has purchased Westside Wealth Management for an undisclosed sum.

Westside Wealth Management, under the leadership of Seth Radow, Luke Dillon and Kirk Aguer, provides high net worth individuals and multi-generational families with advisory services.

It also offers corporate retirement plans as well as fiduciary-based client assets management services.

With the new deal, Radow, Dillon and Aguer, have become part of Apollon Wealth Management.

The deal includes Westside Wealth Management’s operations in Los Angeles, California and Nashville, Tennessee. Previously, the company was part of Raymond James.

Apollon Wealth Management founding partner and CEO Michael Dolberg said: “We are committed to creating a foundation for success for our clients by fostering strong relationships and creating tailored plans to reach financial goals.

“As we grow, we intend to align with firms that share this same philosophy, and we are pleased to welcome the Westside Wealth Management team to the Apollon family.”

In June 2020, Apollon Wealth Management announced that it had bought a minority interest in Podesta Capital Advisors, a financial consultant based in Chicago.

Both the firms also formed a new alliance that seeks to allow Apollon customers to have access to Podesta’s stock analysis and investment modelling.