Voo Technologies (VooTech), a division of wealthtech solutions provider of digital services from WRISE on a B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis, and WeWrise, an extensive corporate services organisation, were both launched in order to further expand its capabilities.

The two new business divisions of WRISE Group, will complement WRISE’s present strengths with a comprehensive suite of wealth management products to meet the needs of a variety of clientele.

Appointments

The WRISE Group will be able to expand its professional and digital service offerings with the help of experienced senior leaders due to this business growth.

It will allow for improved solution customization to satisfy the wealth management needs of more UHNWIs and family offices.

Kevin Teng has been named CEO of WRISE WM Singapore by WRISE, effective from 3 July 2023.

Teng has more than 20 years of expertise in the wealth management sector.

He succeeds Derrick Tan, Chairman of the WRISE Group, who is now concentrating on the strategic objectives, expansion, and management of the group’s businesses, as CEO.

Teng said: “I am privileged to join WRISE at such an exciting time. Asia-Pacific is set to become the largest wealth hub by 2026, and more UHNWIs are looking to simplify their wealth management and transfer processes. WRISE’s expanded offerings fill a crucial gap in meeting the industry’s evolving needs.’’

Joel Tan and Megan Zhang have also been named by WRISE as co-chief executives (CE) of WRISE WM Hong Kong, with effect from 3 July 2023.

Together, the two CEs have more than 24 years of expertise in the asset management sector.

Under the oversight of Derrick Tan, Chairman of the WRISE Group, and Marcus Wong, Vice Chairman, WRISE WM HK, Tan will be in charge of all strategic efforts for the Hong Kong market, and Zhang will concentrate on supporting clients in the China market.

Expansion

WRISE growth strategy is still focused on expanding its footprint in important financial hubs in order to create a network of synergies that are essential to its survival and expansion.

Along with WeWrise and VooTech, WRISE opened its first overseas office in Hong Kong early this year with a focus on serving the needs of clients in Greater China as well as UHNWIs and family offices in Hong Kong.

WRISE makes it simple for UHNWIs to increase their money and pursue their ambitions by offering innovative, client-centered solutions.

Clients have ultimate control and visibility over their whole fortune via TREX, the company’s exclusive and cutting-edge digital platform.