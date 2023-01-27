GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for 2022.

Citi and Avendus Capital have emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Citi advised on $92.1bn worth of deals, while Avendus Capital advised on a total of 36 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Avendus Capital led by volume but faced close competition from UBS. These were the only two advisors to have advised on more than 30 deals during 2022 and UBS was just short of four deals from occupying the top position by volume. Meanwhile, Citi was a clear winner as it was the only firm that managed to surpass $90bn in total deal value.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, in terms of value, Goldman Sachs secured the second position by advising on $84.1bn worth of deals, followed by JP Morgan with $72bn, Credit Suisse with $70.7bn and HSBC with $63.9bn.

Ernst & Young took the third position in terms of volume with 29 deals, followed by PwC with 22 deals and Daiwa Securities Group with 22 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.