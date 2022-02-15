RightCapital integrates with wealth platform AssetMark

Financial planning software firm RightCapital has announced an API integration with wealth management platform AssetMark.

The integration will enable one-time sign-on access from AssetMark’s eWealthManager platform to RightCapital.

This is expected to help advisers save time by linking and updating AssetMark accounts from within RightCapital.

RightCapital CEO and co-founder Shuang Chen said: “We are excited to make our financial planning tools even more accessible and easy to use for AssetMark’s users.

“At RightCapital, we are always thinking about new ways to make it easier for advisers to create a comprehensive financial plan. This partnership helps with that goal for thousands of advisers who use AssetMark’s market-leading wealth management platform.”

Commenting on the integration, AssetMark chief technology innovation officer Muk Mehta added: “We are very pleased to expand our suite of tech-enabled financial planning solutions to include RightCapital.

“AssetMark is committed to empowering advisers to help their clients achieve and maintain financial wellness, and the addition of RightCapital provides them with a powerful tool to facilitate important planning conversations.”

Founded in 2015, RightCapital provides software solutions that help advisers grow their business. These include offerings for retirement, tax distributions, insurance evaluation, student loan management and estate planning, among others.

Last year, the firm collaborated with Broadridge Financial Solutions to offer financial planning software to enterprise-level clients.

Meanwhile, in March last year, AssetMark signed a $145m deal to acquire SaaS-based financial planning and client digital engagement solutions provider Voyant.

In 2019, the firm agreed to purchase asset management platform OBS Financial from Canandaigua National.