The chief marketing officer will be in charge of Lloyds Banking Group’s brand, marketing, and experience functions.

As part of his duties, Balaji will be in charge of building and sustaining the group’s strong, diverse, and sustainable portfolio of brands, and formulating marketing strategies.

Additionally, he will be promoting creative quality, and providing customer experiences that will support company expansion.

Balaji joins from Standard Chartered Bank, where he served as the global head of marketing and communications, overseeing the department’s operations for consumer, private, and business banking, all of which were situated in Hong Kong.

Previous to this, he worked at HSBC for 17 years in a variety of leadership positions at the regional, national, and international levels. His last position there was chief marketing officer for the Asia-Pacific area.

Furthermore, he held marketing and sales positions early in his career at United Breweries, WPP, and GSK.

Recently relocated to the UK, Balaji said: “To be Lloyds Banking Group’s CMO at this point in its history is truly an honour and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Lloyds Banking Group has helped millions of customers prosper over the course of its history, and there is no better time to be joining than now – to grow our brands, build world-class experiences and get creative for the wide range of customers the Group supports.”

Jayne Opperman, chief executive officer for consumer relationships, Lloyds Banking Group added: “I’m delighted to welcome Suresh to Lloyds Banking Group. As a highly accomplished marketing leader with an outstanding track record in financial services, his passion to create digital and data-led change will help us make a huge difference for our customers. I know he’ll be a great addition to our team.”